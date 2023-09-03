Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.73 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,566,522.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

