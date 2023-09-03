Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.