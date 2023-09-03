Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

