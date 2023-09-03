Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Parsons by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parsons

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.