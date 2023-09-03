Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.72 Million Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.79 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

