Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 500 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NTCT stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

