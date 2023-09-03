Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,955 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 934.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enova International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Enova International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $499.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

