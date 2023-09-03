Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,479.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,466. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

