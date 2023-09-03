Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Banner worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 162.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $44.66 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

