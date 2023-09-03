Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $837,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,443 shares of company stock worth $4,740,952 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

