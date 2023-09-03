Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THFF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

