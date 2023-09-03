Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 700 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.31% of The Hackett Group worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

