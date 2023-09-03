Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $35,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.