D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

