WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

