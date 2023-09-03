Sei Investments Co. Acquires 432,430 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.