WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

KMI stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

