John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

