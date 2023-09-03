WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

AEE opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $96.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.