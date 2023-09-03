WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 12,267 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,350. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

