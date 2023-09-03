WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.67 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

