WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,374 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

