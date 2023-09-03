FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of FTI Consulting worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $44,979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the period.

FCN stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.25.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

