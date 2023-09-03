WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.72 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

