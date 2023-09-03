WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,406 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

