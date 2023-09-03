WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 358 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $101.97 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

