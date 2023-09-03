Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at $271,614,185.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,537 shares of company stock valued at $37,674,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

