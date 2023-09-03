Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,768 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $203.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,125 shares of company stock valued at $113,801,785. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

