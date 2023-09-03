Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 409.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Shares of BX opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

