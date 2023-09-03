Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,316 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.