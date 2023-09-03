Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 480.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

