Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

