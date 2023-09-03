Ethic Inc. Buys 5,895 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

