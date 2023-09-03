Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 557,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 884,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 359,600 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,602 shares of company stock valued at $19,363,860 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

