Ethic Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.