WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 803.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $111,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,898,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

