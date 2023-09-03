WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 10,048 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Scholastic worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1,088.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 224,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.56. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

