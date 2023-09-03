UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,130. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

