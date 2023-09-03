WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,628 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.30.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $460.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.36.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

