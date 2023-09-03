Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.