Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 82.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

