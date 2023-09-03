Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 194,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Lennar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

