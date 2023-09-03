WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $33.54 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.