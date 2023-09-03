Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $213.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

