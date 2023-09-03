Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $658,491.97

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $48.75 million and $658,491.97 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,944.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.74 or 0.00754470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00117644 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026408 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14318201 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $691,262.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

