ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.77 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $8,118.43 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,949.17 or 1.00019912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04050905 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,494.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

