Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $505.27 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $25,944.00 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $505.27 billion and $7.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.74 or 0.00754470 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00117644 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015835 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000339 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,475,237 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
