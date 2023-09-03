Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.82 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE IOT opened at $30.93 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $122,116.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,071.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,071.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,303,746 shares of company stock worth $62,782,314. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

