Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Lessened by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,382,000 after buying an additional 427,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,323,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

