Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 1,172.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 148.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

RILY opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.28 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 264.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 72,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at $369,807,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 72,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at $369,807,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 108,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,739. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

